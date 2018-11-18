Netflix renews 'Big Mouth' for season three

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix has renewed animated comedy series 'Big Mouth' for a third season.

The streaming giant made the announcement on Saturday, reported Variety.

'Big Mouth', which hails from Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, tells stories about the glorious nightmare that is teenaged puberty.

Comedian John Mulaney voices for Andrew, while Kroll lends his voice to several characters including Nick.

Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate, and Jessi Klein are also part of the voice cast.

Kroll, Goldberg, and screenwriter-directors Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett co-created and executive produce the series, which is a Netflix production.

The second season of the series debuted on the platform on October 5.