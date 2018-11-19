Home Entertainment English

Jordan, Munteanu fight scenes were musical: 'Creed II' director Steven Caple Jr

Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren are reprising their roles of Rocky and Drago from the film 'Rocky IV'.

Published: 19th November 2018 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Michael B Jordan

Michael B Jordan in .Creed II'. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Director Steven Caple Jr. says fight scenes between Michael B. Jordan and Florian Munteanu while shooting "Creed II" seemed musical.

"Creed II" is a sports drama film, which will release in India on November 30.

"Mike and Florian were so good at the boxing scenes, that you forgot what they were going through to get there. Remember, this is the opposite of actual boxing, where every punch has a consequence and emotion behind it," Caple Jr. said in a statement.

"While Mike and Florian were always trying to be in tune with that realism, they were also trying to memorise the choreography, know where the camera was, and time their punches to make sure they're in each other's faces - while, of course, avoiding connecting. So, it was like a dance. It felt like a musical," he added.

The director says it "was tough and hard on them".

"They gave me their all. A lot of punches were thrown -- and a few did connect. I owe Mike and Florian because I told them that every time a punch slipped through and hit them, I'd take a few myself. I think I owe Mike three punches, and Florian nine. But Florian doesn't count because he's so big he can eat punches."

"Creed II" is a sequel to "Creed" and the eighth instalment in the "Rocky" film series. It also stars Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Dolph Lundgren, Phylicia Rashad, Andre Ward, Wood Harris, Brigitte Nielsen and Milo Ventimiglia.

Stallone and Lundgren are reprising their roles of Rocky and Drago from the film "Rocky IV".

Ryan Coogler, who directed the first franchise of "Creed", returns as an executive producer on "Creed II".

The film, being brought to India by Warner Bros Pictures, follows Adonis Creed training in order to defeat the son of Ivan Drago, the powerful athlete who killed his father in the ring more than 30 years prior.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sylvester Stallone Dolph Lundgren Steven Caple Jr Jordan Munteanu Jordan Munteanu fight scene

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp