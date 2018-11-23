Home Entertainment English

Hugh Jackman believes Wolverine will be back on-screen soon

LOS ANGELES: Hugh Jackman may have hung up his Wolverine claws but the actor believes that the grizzly superhero character will eventually be back on the big screen.

During an episode of People's "Sunday Today", the 50-year-old actor, promoting his latest film "The Front Runner", shared his thoughts about the Marvel character, which he portrayed in nine films across 17 years.

When asked whether the superhero will appear in another film, Jackman said, "Oh, Wolverine will be back. Someone's going to buy him, I don't know."

ALSO READ: Wolverine was big character in my upbringing, says Michael B Jordan

Host Willie Geist then added, "Not you though."

The actor answered in negative.

"But Ryan (Reynolds) is relentless," he said.

Reynolds, the star of "Deadpool" films, has for so long asked Jackman to collaborate on a crossover film between their characters.

"He keeps coming back to me in all these ways, shapes and forms. I just said, 'You know, I just don't think the world really wants to see Deadpool with Wolverine'. Maybe a cameo from Deadpool? I just think it runs over it for Deadpool," he added.

The host told him that Reynolds, 42, believes that appearance by Wolverine in a Deadpool film will give a boost to Jackman's career.

"Oh, really he's throwing me a bone? You know that term 'dag' I mentioned? A dag is a goofball, as you would say in America -- a goof. You're such a dag, Ryan," Jackman replied.

