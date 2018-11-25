Home Entertainment English

Roseanne Barr says she's fine amid heart attack rumour

Roseanne Barr has been laying low in recent weeks after the Roseanne spinoff 'The Conners' premiered in October.

Published: 25th November 2018 05:10 PM

Roseanne Barr

Actress-comedian Roseanne Barr (File | AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Actress-comedian Roseanne Barr denied rumours she had a heart attack.

"I'm fine," Barr, 66, tweeted early on Sunday after tweets claiming she had a medical emergency went viral.

In a photo accompanying the tweet, Barr can be seen standing tall in a living room while wearing a t-shirt designed to look like a corset, reported people.com.

The rumours spread on Twitter after Sputnik News radio host Lee Stranahan's live Periscope video was interrupted by a call from a man identifying himself as Barr's assistant, seemingly informing him about the alleged heart attack.

In another tweet, Barr said: "I was the victim of a prank. I've had no medical issues. I'm spending time at home with my family and relaxing."

Barr has been laying low in recent weeks after the Roseanne spinoff, "The Conners", premiered in October. The hit "Roseanne" reboot was cancelled by ABC in May following a racist comment Barr made about former Obama White House advisor Valerie Jarrett. In the new series, Roseanne's namesake character died of an opiate overdose.

