Sebastian Stan unsure if Winter Soldier will appear in 'Avengers 4'

Sebastian Stan is confident that the superhero ensemble will deliver on a level that we probably haven't even digested yet.

Published: 25th November 2018 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Sebastian Stan

Actor Sebastian Stan (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Sebastian Stan has said that he is not sure about whether his Marvel character Winter Soldier will feature in upcoming "Avengers 4".

In an interview with Collider, the 36-year-old actor said as both "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers 4" were shot simultaneously, he is clueless about the character's future.

"When I was shooting anything, nobody ever told me what was part one or part two. The truth is, I don't even know if I'm in (Avengers 4). What I shot was in part one. And anything that I shot may or may not have been in part one or part two and I still don't known," Sebastian said.

ALSO READ: As Netflix cancels 'Luke Cage' and 'Iron Fist', Marvel fans remember the 'Infinity War' climax

"There were things that we shot that were never gonna make it because it was easier to just convolute the whole thing. So in a way, you go Alright, that's cool, but...," he added.

The actor, however, is confident that the superhero ensemble will "deliver on a level that we probably haven't even digested yet".

"Because that's what they do best," he added.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, "Avengers 4" has a release date of April 26, 2019.

