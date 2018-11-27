Dev Patel, Tina Fey roped in for 'Modern Love'

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actors Dev Patel, Tina Fey and Anne Hathaway are all set to star in streaming platform Amazon's upcoming anthology series "Modern Love".

"Modern Love" is based on the New York Times column and weekly podcast, reports variety.com.

The cast also includes: John Slattery, Catherine Keener, Andy Garcia, Cristin Milioti, Brandon Victor Dixon, Olivia Cooke, Andrew Scott, Julia Garner, Shea Whigham, Gary Carr, Sofia Boutella, and John Gallagher, Jr.

ALSO READ: Dev Patel to make directorial debut

In addition, "Shameless" alum Emmy Rossum will direct an episode of the series, as will Sharon Horgan and Tom Hall.

Horgan will direct the Tina Fey-John Slattery led episode, which she also wrote. Hall also wrote his episode, while Rossum will direct an episode written by the late Audrey Wells.

Each episode of the half-hour series will explore love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms.

"Modern Love," which was ordered to series in June, marks the latest anthology series for Amazon. The streamer recently launched the Matthew Weiner series "The Romanoffs".