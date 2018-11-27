Home Entertainment English

Victoria Beckham to soon launch her own YouTube channel

Victoria Beckham said she would be providing beauty tutorials and styling tips to her viewers through her videos.

Published: 27th November 2018 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Victoria Beckham

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham (Photo | Victoria Beckham Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has announced that she would soon launch her own YouTube channel.

In an Instagram post, the 44-year-old former Spice Girl member said she would be providing beauty tutorials and styling tips to her viewers through her videos.

"At September's LFW @derekblasberg joined me at my store to celebrate #VBSince08!" Beckham wrote.

"Today I have special news to share. I will be launching my own @youtube channel with beauty tutorials, styling tips and lots of stuff from me. Stay tuned! x Subscribe to my channel at the link in bio today," Victoria added.

Beckham also posted a video on her Instagram featuring journalist Derek Blasberg, which depicts the two catching up and talking about fashion.

TAGS
Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham YouTube channel

