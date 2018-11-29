Home Entertainment English

Rita Moreno returns to West Side Story

The new film by the Ready Player One director will feature Ansel Engort as Tony, while Moreno will play Valentina.

Published: 29th November 2018 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By CE Features
Express News Service

Nearly six decades after her star turn as Anita in West Side Story (1961), which won her an Academy Award, Rita Moreno is back as an actor and executive producer on the upcoming Steven Spielberg adaptation of the musical.

The new film by the Ready Player One director will feature Ansel Engort as Tony, while Moreno will play Valentina, an expanded characterisation of Doc, the owner of the corner store where Tony works. 

Moreno is one of only 15 people to have achieved an EGOT - Emmy (2), Grammy (1), Oscar (1) and Tony (1). She was last seen on the silver screen in 2014’s Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks and is currently part of Netflix's One Day At A Time. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rita Moreno

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp