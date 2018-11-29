Rita Moreno returns to West Side Story

CE Features By

Express News Service

Nearly six decades after her star turn as Anita in West Side Story (1961), which won her an Academy Award, Rita Moreno is back as an actor and executive producer on the upcoming Steven Spielberg adaptation of the musical.

The new film by the Ready Player One director will feature Ansel Engort as Tony, while Moreno will play Valentina, an expanded characterisation of Doc, the owner of the corner store where Tony works.

Moreno is one of only 15 people to have achieved an EGOT - Emmy (2), Grammy (1), Oscar (1) and Tony (1). She was last seen on the silver screen in 2014’s Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks and is currently part of Netflix's One Day At A Time.