Home Entertainment English

Amy Schumer is struggling with 'tough' pregnancy

Hollywood actor Schumer announced she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer.

Published: 30th November 2018 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Amy Schumer

Hollywood actress Amy Schumer (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Amy Schumer is looking for motivation during her "tough" pregnancy.

The 37-year-old "I Feel Pretty" star revealed her struggles in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Schumer announced she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer.

"The last few days have been tough. I'm grateful as hell and know it's temporary but tough just the same," she wrote in the caption of a photo featuring her dog, reports people.com.

ALSO READ: Amy Schumer calls 'My Fair Lady's' Henry Higgins a mansplainer

The comedian, who has had to postpone show dates from her comedy tour, asked her fans for motivation by having them tag her in photos and videos of their children.

"Please if you don't mind. Post pics of your kids and tag me #amyschumer," she wrote. "My friends sending me pics and vids of their kids is making me feel so much better. Much love accepting dog photos too."

Two weeks ago, the actress was hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition marked by persistent sickness which can lead to dehydration and weight loss.

On Tuesday night, she shared a graphic video of herself vomiting into a cup while on her way to her stand-up show in Tarrytown, New York.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amy Schumer Amy Schumer pregnancy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp