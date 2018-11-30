Home Entertainment English

'Blade Runner' anime series in the works

Crunchyroll will handle worldwide streaming for its community of more than 45 million registered users and 2 million subscribers.

Blade Runner

A still from 'Blade Runner'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Blade Runner" is coming to the small screen as an animated series.

According to variety.com, Alcon Television Group has partnered with Adult Swim and Crunchyroll to produce and distribute a new anime series inspired by "Blade Runner 2049."

"Blade Runner-Black Lotus", as it will be called, will consist of 13 half-hour episodes. Details of the plot are being kept under wraps, but it is known that the story will take place in 2032 and will include some established characters from the "Blade Runner" universe.

"I first saw 'Blade Runner' in 1982, at age 11," said Jason DeMarco, SVP and creative director of Adult Swim on-air.

He added: "It has remained one of the defining films of my life. To be able to explore more of this universe, with the incredible talent we have on board, is a dream come true."

Adult Swim will have the worldwide rights to distribute the English dubbed versions of the series, excluding Asia, and will air the English dubbed episodes of the series on its Toonami anime programming block.

Crunchyroll will handle worldwide streaming for its community of more than 45 million registered users and 2 million subscribers. Adult Swim and Crunchyroll are both divisions of WarnerMedia.

"Blade Runner 2049" debuted in theaters in October 2017. Produced in part by Alcon Entertainment, the film starred Ryan Gosling and saw the return of Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, which he originated in the first "Blade Runner" film.

