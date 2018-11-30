Comedian Kevin Bridges apologises to his fans

By IANS

LONDON: Comedian Kevin Bridges has apologised to audience for leaving the stage in between during his performance at Brighton Dome.

Due to illness and hecklers, the Scottish stand-up comedian was unable to complete his act and later apologised to the audience saying he was "truly sorry", and has offered all fans in attendance a full refund.

"I have been ill for a few days but I didn't want to cancel the gigs as I felt the adrenaline of performing could carry me through, as it usually does and did tonight for the majority of the show.

"People shouting nonsense throughout the gig is something I'm well used to after 15 years in stand-up but tonight I hit a wall physically and maybe mentally and I'm truly sorry to everyone who I let down by finishing early," Bridges wrote on Twitter.

He has promised to donate the leftover cash to a charity.

"I would like to offer everyone their ticket money back and any remaining ticket money will be donated to a local homeless charity."