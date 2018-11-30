Home Entertainment English

Comedian Kevin Bridges apologises to his fans

Comedian Kevin Bridges has apologised to audience for leaving the stage in between during his performance at Brighton Dome.

Published: 30th November 2018 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Kevin Bridges

Comedian Kevin Bridges (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

LONDON: Comedian Kevin Bridges has apologised to audience for leaving the stage in between during his performance at Brighton Dome.

Due to illness and hecklers, the Scottish stand-up comedian was unable to complete his act and later apologised to the audience saying he was "truly sorry", and has offered all fans in attendance a full refund.

"I have been ill for a few days but I didn't want to cancel the gigs as I felt the adrenaline of performing could carry me through, as it usually does and did tonight for the majority of the show.

"People shouting nonsense throughout the gig is something I'm well used to after 15 years in stand-up but tonight I hit a wall physically and maybe mentally and I'm truly sorry to everyone who I let down by finishing early," Bridges wrote on Twitter.

He has promised to donate the leftover cash to a charity.

"I would like to offer everyone their ticket money back and any remaining ticket money will be donated to a local homeless charity."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kevin Bridges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp