Disney's new animated series Mira, Royal Detective is inspired by Indian culture

Rooted in India's vibrant heritage, each episode will weave authentic music, dance and customs into two 11 minutes stories.

Mira Royal Detective is a new series coming to DisneyJunior in 2020.( Photo | twitter@DisneyJunior)

LOS ANGELES: "Mira, Royal Detective", an animated mystery-adventure series inspired by the culture and customs of India, is slated to debut on Disney Junior channel and programming blocks around the world in 2020. The production has already begun.

Set in the magical Indian-inspired land of Jalpur, the series follows the brave and resourceful Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective after solving a mystery that involves saving the kingdom's young prince.

The role of Mira will be voiced by 15-year-old newcomer Leela Ladnier.

"We are eager to introduce kids and their families to the rich, diverse cultures and customs of India through Mira, a young girl who looks at things with her own unique lens to gain different perspectives and help others in her community.

"We hope that she will encourage our audience to actively engage with the inspiring world around them and appreciate the little details that make life extraordinary," Joe D'Ambrosia, Senior Vice President, Original Programming, Disney Junior, said in a statement to IANS.

As a royal detective, Mira travels throughout the kingdom helping royals and commoners alike. Along with her friend Prince Neel, a talented inventor, creative cousin Priya, and comical mongoose sidekicks Mikku and Chikku, she will stop at nothing to solve a case, taking young viewers on adventures that highlight critical thinking and encourage deductive reasoning.

Rooted in India's vibrant heritage, each episode will weave authentic music, dance and customs into two 11 minutes stories.

In addition to Ladnier, the "Mira, Royal Detective" voice cast includes Freida Pinto as Queen Shanti; Hannah Simone as a young commoner named Pinky; Jameela Jamil as Mira's Auntie Pushpa; Kal Penn and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mikku and Chikku respectively, Aasif Mandvi as Mira's father, Sahil; Sarita Choudhury as Prince Neel's Great-Aunt Rupa; Aparna Nancherla as Mira's cousin Meena; Kamran Lucas as Prince Neel; Karan Brar as Prince Veer; Karan Soni as twins Ranjeet and Manjeet; Sarayu Blue as the palace tailor; Parvesh Cheena and Sonal Shah as bandits, Manish and Poonam, respectively; and newcomer Roshni Edwards as Mira's cousin Priya.

