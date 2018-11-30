Home Entertainment English

Lady Gaga faced constant harassment

With issues such as sexual misconduct and the gender pay gap being discussed more openly in recent years, Gaga hopes for a big change.

Published: 30th November 2018 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Lady Gaga

Actress-singer Lady Gaga (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress-singer Lady Gaga was constantly "harassed" when she began her music career and said it was the "rule, not the exception" in the recording studio.

"When I started in the music business when I was around 19, it was the rule, not the exception, that you would walk into a recording studio and be harassed. It was just the way that it was," Gaga said at the hollywoodreporter.com's actress' roundtable.

"So I do wish that I had spoken up sooner. I did speak up about it. I was assaulted when I was young, and I told people. And, you know, there was a 'boys club'. Nobody wants to lose their power, so they don't protect you because if they say something, it takes some of their power away," she added.

ALSO READ: Beyonce and Clint Eastwood were originally cast in 'A Star Is Born'

With issues such as sexual misconduct and the gender pay gap being discussed more openly in recent years, Gaga hopes for a big change, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The "Just Dance" hitmaker said: "What I hope is that these conversations come together -- that it's not just about equal pay on one side ... or equal billing over here ... and then assault on this side. But that it all comes together and that this movement is all of those things."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lady Gaga Lady Gaga harassment Singer Lady Gaga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp