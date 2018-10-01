Home Entertainment English

Bono's daughters ban him from speaking about Harvey Weinstein

The recording artiste admitted Weinstein did "good work" for the band but said his daughters -- Jordan, 29, and Eve, 27 -- are "unforgiving" in the matter.

By PTI

LONDON: U2 frontman Bono says his daughters have banned him from speaking about the sexual harassment allegations against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein as they believe it is not his "time".

"He did very good work for U2. My daughters are very unforgiving in this regard.

Whenever I get philosophical, they tell me, 'It's not your time to speak on this'," Bono told The Times.

The singer-songwriter worked closely with the infamous media mogul on 2013's "Long Walk to Freedom" as he wrote the accompanying song "Ordinary Love".

Bono also has sons Eli, 19, and John, 17, with wife Ali.

The "One" hitmaker, a renowned philanthropist, has worked closely with former US presidents, but he said he does not want to "be near" President Donald Trump as he does not "trust" him.

"I'm wise enough to know that any sentence with his name in will become a headline, so I just don't use his name. It's nothing personal.

It's just you have to feel you can trust a person you're going to get into that level of work with," he said.

"If he'd put down the axe, maybe we could work with his administration. But we can't with the sword of Damocles hanging," he added.

Bono has remained friends with many of the former presidents such as Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama.

