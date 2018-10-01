Home Entertainment English

Jon Snow's ghost to return in Game of Thrones season 8

Jon Snow's character direwolf Ghost will make a comeback in the forthcoming season.

Published: 01st October 2018 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

The direwolf Ghost from the Game of Thrones (Photo | IMDB)

By IANS

LONDON: Ahead of the finale season of medieval fantasy series "Game of Thrones", Joe Bauer, the visual effects supervisor of the show, says that Jon Snow's character direwolf Ghost will make a comeback in the forthcoming season.

In an interview to thehuffingtonpost.com, Bauer said: "Oh, you'll see him again. He has a fair amount of screen time in Season 8. He does show up... he's very present and does some pretty cool things."

Bauer also explained that the lack of direwolves in the last "GoT" season might have had something to do with the fact that regular wolves aren't as magical to work with.

"The direwolves are tough because you don't want to get them wrong, so we end up always shooting real wolves and doing a scaling trick with them, but the real wolves only behave in certain ways."

On the show (but not in the books) only Ghost and Nymeria (Arya Stark's wolf) are still alive from the original pack of direwolves but Bauer made no mention of whether or not we will see Arya's Nymeria again in the final season.

TAGS
Jon Snow Kit Harrington Game of Thrones

