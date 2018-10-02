Tyrese Gibson, Samantha welcome first child

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Fast and Furious" star Tyrese Gibson and social worker wife Samantha Lee became parents to their first child, a baby girl on Monday.

The 39-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram, alongside the footprints of the baby, whom the couple have named Soraya Lee Gibson.

"Father God we love you for delivering on your promise princess Soraya Lee Gibson is here. 8 pounds 6 Oz our lives just changed forever.

"My wife is the real champion. 30 hours of labor. I witnessed first hand the strength of a woman. Thank you Jesus we are so humbled by your grace and love and favor." Gibson wrote.

The couple got married in a surprise Valentine's Day ceremony last year.

Lee, 29, learnt the news of her pregnancy in late January.

Gibson is already a father to 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, whom he had with former wife, Norma Mitchell.