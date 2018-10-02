Home Entertainment English

Tyrese Gibson, Samantha welcome first child

The 39-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram, alongside the footprints of the baby, whom the couple have named Soraya Lee Gibson.

Published: 02nd October 2018 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Tyrese Gibson. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Fast and Furious" star Tyrese Gibson and social worker wife Samantha Lee became parents to their first child, a baby girl on Monday.

The 39-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram, alongside the footprints of the baby, whom the couple have named Soraya Lee Gibson.

"Father God we love you for delivering on your promise princess Soraya Lee Gibson is here. 8 pounds 6 Oz our lives just changed forever.

"My wife is the real champion. 30 hours of labor. I witnessed first hand the strength of a woman. Thank you Jesus we are so humbled by your grace and love and favor." Gibson wrote.

The couple got married in a surprise Valentine's Day ceremony last year.

Lee, 29, learnt the news of her pregnancy in late January.

Gibson is already a father to 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, whom he had with former wife, Norma Mitchell.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tyrese Gibson Samantha Lee Hollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru