Johnny Depp will never stop fighting against ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp

Actor Johnny Depp | AP

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Johnny Depp has opened up about his split with wife Amber Heard, stating that he will never stop fighting for the alleged abuse, his loss of money and the drama that ensued in the year after his divorce.

In a recent interview with GQ, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star detailed his side of the story as he mentioned his struggles with Heard and his former business managers, reported E!Onlne.

He said, "She was at a party the next day. Her eye wasn't closed. She had her hair over her eye, but you could see the eye wasn't shut. Twenty-five feet away from her, how am I going to hit her? Which, by the way, is the last thing I would have done. I might look stupid, but I am not."

He also claimed that even police couldn't find a sign of abuse on her body, even though the leaked video of the alleged counter suggested otherwise to some. He said, "I mean, they spoke to the police, but the police saw nothing and they offered her an emergency medical technician. She said no. Police saw nothing on her, no marks, and then they offered her an EMT to have a look at her and she says no and I don't know if it was the next day or a couple of days later, but then there was a bruise. There was a red mark and then there was a brown bruise."

During the interview, the 55-year-old agreed that he has been physical towards the paparazzi, but to say he would hurt someone he loves "couldn't even sound like me."

The actor also mentioned how difficult it would have been for his 14-year-old son, John Christopher Depp III, and daughter Lily-Rose Depp, to go to school and hear stuff about their parents.

He trailed off in the interview, saying that she was "something" to him since he did "marry her somehow." 

