Dumbledore is clearly gay in 'Crimes of Grindelwald, says David Yates

By PTI

LONDON: Director David Yates has clarified his earlier comments and said his upcoming "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" will address the sexuality of Harry Potter's headmaster Dumbledore.

The 54-year-old director had earlier attracted the ire of Potterheads after he said the film would "not explicitly" address the character's sexuality and his romantic relationship with Gellert Grindelwald.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Yates said Dumbledore is shown "gay".

"In earlier interview, I didn't say Dumbledore's not gay. He is," he said.

"This part of this huge narrative that Jo is creating doesn't focus on his sexuality, but we're not airbrushing or hiding it. The story (of the romantic relationship) isn't there in this particular movie but it's clear in what you see that he is gay," he added.

Yates also said that film, which features Jude Law as Dumbledore and Johnny Depp as Gridenwald, has a few "sensual moments" between the two characters.

"A couple of scenes we shot are very sensual moments of him and the young Grindelwald," he said.

Yates also said their relationship will play a pivotal role in future "Fantastic Beasts" movies.

"(The Crimes of Grindelwald) is about other things, fundamentally, but the story of Grindelwald and Dumbledore, going forward, that is the story," he added.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald", also featuring Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller and Zoe Kravitz, will release in November this year.