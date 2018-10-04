Home Entertainment English

Kate Hudson welcomes baby girl

It's Hudson's first child with her boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa.

Published: 04th October 2018

Kate Hudson | AP

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It's a girl! Hollywood actor Kate Hudson welcomed her third child.

The 'Bride Wars' star announced the happy news on Instagram, explaining the inspiration behind the newborn's name. "We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie), after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor."

She added, "Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back."

In April, Kate announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram. "We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I'm a poppin now! And it's too darn challenging to hide, and frankly, hiding is more exhausting than just coming out with it!"

My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way," she wrote.

The actor already has two sons from two previous relationships.

Hudson and Fujikawa have been dating for more than a year. 

