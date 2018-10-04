Home Entertainment English

Orlando Bloom preparing to propose to Katy Perry?

The two have been going strong since they started dating again earlier this year, and now a source says the couple may be ready to get engaged.

Published: 04th October 2018 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom |ANI

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Orlando Bloom has "been talking about the future" with singer Katy Perry.

The two have been going strong since they started dating again earlier this year, and now a source says the couple may be ready to get engaged.

"Orlando doesn't have a ring yet but has been talking about the future," a source close to the actor told people.com.

"Everyone would be excited if they got engaged. Katy is wonderful."

The stars, who called time on their relationship in February 2017 after a year of dating, have been on and strong since the spring after being photographed together in January in the Maldives.

Bloom, 41, was spotted in the audience at Perry's concert in Tokyo in March, and the singer, 33, also supported her boyfriend this summer by flying to London for 24 hours just to see him perform onstage.

"He always said he would absolutely get married again, and it seems Katy could be it," said the source about Bloom, who was previously married to model Miranda Kerr.

"They both seem very happy."

"This has been an amazing year for the relationship. It's like they needed to split and get back together again to get to this point," added the source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orlando Bloom Katy Perry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices