Home Entertainment English

Sophie Turner walks first red carpet with Joe Jonas

The singer wore a grey suit with a black shirt, while the "Game of Thrones" actress rocked thigh-high black boots, a grey skirt and a black shirt that tied at the waist.

Published: 04th October 2018 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Sophie Turner | AP

By IANS

PARIS: Singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner turned up the heat in the City of Lights as the couple hit the red carpet together for the first time at the Louis Vuitton show here at Paris Fashion Week.

Joe, 29, and Sophie, 22, colour-coordinated in chic grey and black looks, reports people.com.

The singer wore a grey suit with a black shirt, while the "Game of Thrones" actress rocked thigh-high black boots, a grey skirt and a black shirt that tied at the waist.

The romance continued inside the event, where Turner posted an cuddly Instagram. In the picture, Joe put his arm around Sophie as she leaned into him affectionately and closed her eyes.

"With my love in Paris," she captioned the snapshot.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With my love in Paris

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Joe, who started dating Sophie in November 2016 and popped the question in Ocober 2017, is not the only member of his family with a budding romance.

In July, Nick Jonas, 26, got engaged to Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, 36.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sophie Turner Louis Vuitton Joe Jonas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices