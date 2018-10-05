Ashton Kutcher inspired Priyanka Chopra on tech startup

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra says it is Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher, who inspired her to invest in a tech start-up.

Kutcher on Thursday shared an article about Priyanka, who announced she was investing in tech start-up Holberton School, a coding education company, as well as in dating and social media app Bumble.

He captioned: "Invest in the future you want to see!"

To which, Priyanka replied: "You clearly inspired us Ashton Kutcher."

In her first project as a start-up investor, Priyanka recently toured the San Francisco home of her new portfolio company -- the school which uses projects and group learning instead of more traditional courses, to teach software development, according to The New York Times.

The actress' investment in Holberton is part of an $8.2 million round of funding for Holberton that closed in April. She will join the company's board of advisers, and will emphasise support for Holberton's mission to educate people from underprivileged backgrounds.

Her second investment is in Bumble, a dating and social media app founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd. She plans to help promote Bumble's launch in India in the coming months, reported The New York Times.

Priyanka was introduced to tech investing by her manager Anjula Acharia, a founder and angel investor who spent time as an entrepreneur-in-residence and partner at Trinity Ventures, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm. The two have worked together since 2010.