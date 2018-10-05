Home Entertainment English

Motion Picture Academy launches new initiative to support women filmmakers 

The program is an extension of the Academy's A2020 initiative to promote inclusion and increase representation within the greater film community.

Published: 05th October 2018 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has launched a new program called 'Action: The Academy Women's Initiative', with an aim to create opportunities for female filmmakers to connect, share their stories and celebrate inclusion.

The program is an extension of the Academy's A2020 initiative to promote inclusion and increase representation within the greater film community.

The program consists of the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women, the Academy Directory and annual events, which this year will take place October 15 in London and October 30 in Los Angeles, and will see the announcement of the first two recipients of the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women.

The Los Angeles Women's Lunch, in partnership with E! Entertainment and with the support of Swarovski, will bring together female filmmakers and will feature an on-stage conversation with comedian Hannah Gadsby and writer-actor-producer Lena Waithe.

The Women of the Academy Lunch in London will feature a keynote by the Academy's directors branch governor Susanne Bier and the presentation of an Academy Gold Fellowship to a UK-based filmmaker.

It will mark the second year the Academy and Swarovski have hosted a gathering of female filmmakers in the UK.

"As we continue to advocate for inclusion, we are honored to bring Academy members and the filmmaking community together to support women in all stages of their careers, especially emerging Academy Gold filmmakers.

We are grateful that E! and Swarovski support our commitment to a more inclusive film community," Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement posted on the official website.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices