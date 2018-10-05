Rapper Suge Knight gets 28 years in prison in hit-and-run case

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Former rap mogul Suge Knight on Thursday was sentenced to 28-years in prison for the death of a man named Terry Carter during a hit-and-run case on the sets of 2015 thriller "Straight Outta Compton."

The 53-year-old music executive, pleaded no contest to manslaughter earlier this month in connection with the death of Terry Carter, reported CNN.

A video of the incident showed Knight driving a truck into the entrance of a Compton restaurant near the site where the movie was being filmed in 2015. He is seen being approached by Sloan, a security guard, and the two men appear to talk for a few moments, with Knight remaining inside the vehicle.

Suddenly, the vehicle backs up, knocking Sloan to the ground. The truck then moves out of range of the security camera.

The vehicle is then seen zooming forward, running over Sloan a second time, and then running over a second man, Carter, a former rap music label owner, who later died.

In February 2015, Knight was charged with murder and attempted murder following the fatal case. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. On September 20, 2018, Knight changed his plea to no contest and was sentenced to 28 years in prison.