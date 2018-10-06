Home Entertainment English

Margot Robbie might be the new Barbie doll

The banner had previously partnered with Sony Pictures for the project but Mattel recently took back the film rights.

Published: 06th October 2018 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Margot Robbie (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Margot Robbie is in negotiations to star as popular doll Barbie in a new film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production house Mattel is partnering with Warner Bros for the feature.

The banner had previously partnered with Sony Pictures for the project but Mattel recently took back the film rights.

If finalised, Robbie, 28, will also produce the film through her banner Lucky Chaps in addition to starring in it.

Back in 2016, actor Amy Schumer was earlier attached to the project but she she dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

Robbie is currently working on her "Suicide Squad" spin-off "Birds of Prey", being produced by Warner Bros.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Margot Robbie Barbie HOLLYWOOD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices