Margot Robbie might be the new Barbie doll

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Margot Robbie is in negotiations to star as popular doll Barbie in a new film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production house Mattel is partnering with Warner Bros for the feature.

The banner had previously partnered with Sony Pictures for the project but Mattel recently took back the film rights.

If finalised, Robbie, 28, will also produce the film through her banner Lucky Chaps in addition to starring in it.

Back in 2016, actor Amy Schumer was earlier attached to the project but she she dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

Robbie is currently working on her "Suicide Squad" spin-off "Birds of Prey", being produced by Warner Bros.