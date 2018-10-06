Home Entertainment English

Nicki Minaj turns her fight with Cardi B into profit

Collage of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Cardi B is seen with a bump on her forehead (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Nicki Minaj has taken aim at Cardi B with a Merch line inspired by their fight.

Nearly a month after the rappers got into a physical altercation at the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party that left Cardi bruised, Nicki has released a collection of merchandise that poked fun at their ongoing feud, reports people.com.

On Thursday, Nicki shared a product image of a pink backpack with the phrase "Nicki Stopped My Bag" written across it.

The expression comes from Cardi herself.

Following their fight, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper hopped on Instagram (after being escorted out of the event) to explain her reason for the clash. "... let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f*** the way I eat!" Cardi wrote.

Cardi then went on to explain that Nicki allegedly attacked her parenting skills, which is what ultimately pushed her over the edge.

In addition to the backpack, Nicki is also selling t-shirts and jackets.

