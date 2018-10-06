Ray Galton, writer of classic British sitcoms, dies at 88

By Associated Press

LONDON: Screenwriter Ray Galton, who co-wrote the landmark British comedy series 'Hancock's Half Hour' and 'Steptoe and Son', has died at 88.

Galton's family said Saturday that he died Friday evening after a "long and heart-breaking battle with dementia."

The London-born Galton was diagnosed with life-threatening tuberculosis as a teenager.

In a sanatorium, he met another sick teen, Alan Simpson, and the pair became long-term writing partners.

Manager Tessa Le Bars called them "the fathers and creators of British sitcom."

Galton and Simpson wrote 'Hancock's Half Hour' for popular post-war comedian Tony Hancock.

Their biggest hit was 'Steptoe and Son', a sitcom about father-and-son junk dealers, which ran between 1962 and 1974.

Producer Norman Lear adapted it into the US sitcom 'Sanford and Son'. Simpson died last year at 87.