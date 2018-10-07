Did Mark Ruffalo just reveal the title for Avengers 4, or did we get trolled?

Amrutha Kuber By

Online Desk

Did Marvel just troll its fans? Continuing promotions for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming Avengers 4, fans might have gotten the biggest tease yet!

‘Hulk’ actor Mark Ruffalo appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and ‘leaked’ the title of movie.

Before the show screening, Ruffalo tweeted an ‘oops moment, sent out a tweet asking Fallon if the spoilers could be cut:

.@JimmyFallon, I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight. That was “off the record” homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back. M — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 5, 2018

To which Fallon promptly said ‘it’s too late to’:

Before the episode was aired, Fallon posted a video to hype up the spoiler, promising a major revelation for fans. In the episode, Mark sheepishly exclaims how he has in the past given spoilers like ruining the end of Avengers Infinity War with actor Don Cheadle and says Cheadle refused to do press shows with him thus being put on surveillance by Marvel, says he learns his lesson.

But Fallon presses Ruffalo to reveal the title and he actually does! But fans were left disappointed as the exact minute Ruffalo revealed the title, it was bleeped out:

(Jimmy Fallon show | YouTube screengrab)

And then the (apparent) bombshell dropped from the Russo Brothers’ who joined in on the Twitter conversation with: “Mark, you’re fired.”

There has been no tweets since, from either Ruffalo or the Russo Brothers which sent the Internet into a tizzy, obviously:

Marvel's smash-hit superhero ensemble film "Avengers: Infinity War" had hauled in over USD 2.002 billion internationally, which includes USD 656.1 million in North America and USD 1.346 billion from other territories.

"Avengers: Infinity War" featured Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Tom Holland, among others.

The sequel to the film, tentatively titled 'Avengers 4' will release on 26 April 2019 in the UK and 3 May 2019 in the US.