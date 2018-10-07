Home Entertainment English

There will never be a female 007: James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli

The producer said instead of giving a gender switch to iconic characters, there should be more such parts written for women.

Published: 07th October 2018 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Daniel Craig as James Bond

By PTI

LONDON:  Producer Barbara Broccoli has ruled out the possibility of a female James Bond.

The producer said instead of giving a gender switch to iconic characters, there should be more such parts written for women.

"Bond is male. He's a male character. He was written as a male and I think he'll probably stay as a male," Broccoli told The Guardian.

"And that's fine. We don't have to turn male characters into women. Let's just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters," she added.

Earlier this year, actor Rosamund Pike, who featured in the 2002 Bond film "Die Another Day", had offered a similar opinion about the famed British spy.

"I think the character of James Bond is a man. He is really. Why not make a kick-ass female agent in her own right?" she had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
James Bond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated