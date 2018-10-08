Home Entertainment English

Janelle Monae cast in Disney's 'Lady and the Tramp'

Peggy Lee voiced the role in the 1955 original animated film.

Published: 08th October 2018 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Janelle Monae. (Photo: Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actor Janelle Monae has joined the cast of Disney's live-action/CG hybrid remake of 1955 classic "Lady and the Tramp".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 32-year-old artiste will voice Peg, the wise-cracking pound dog in the film.

"Westworld" star Tessa Thompson is lending her voice to Lady's part, while Justin Theroux will be voicing for Tramp.

Ashley Jensen, Kiersey Clemons and Thomas Mann are also part of the cast.

Charlie Bean is attached to direct the remake from Andrew Bujalski's script.

Brigham Taylor will produce the project, which will be exclusively available on Disney's digital streaming service scheduled to be launched late next year.

The film followed two dogs, an upper-middle-class American cocker spaniel named Lady and a street-smart, downtown stray mongrel called the Tramp, as they embark on many romantic adventures.

