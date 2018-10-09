Home Entertainment English

Absolutely awesome: Stephen Amell on Batwoman joining 'Arrow' universe 

The crossover between the Arrowverse and Batwoman was announced earlier this year.

Stephen Amell in 'Arrow'. (Photo: YouTube)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Stephen Amell, who stars as Oliver Queen in the superhero vigilante show "Arrow", says it's "absolutely awesome" to have the iconic character Batwoman in the Arrowverse.

"They told me about it two days before the upfronts (event), but it was very exciting. To be honest, I was very thankful that they had me back for the upfronts. They don't always bring back shows that are running because they often want to talk about their new shows.

"To be there and to make that announcement was really, really cool. I think it showed a lot of faith in me and I appreciate it," Amell said in a statement to IANS.

How does it feel to have Batwoman join the Arrowverse?

"It's absolutely awesome. I don't think this character has ever been done in a live-action project, right? That's fantastic. I hope it's great. I'm really glad that they're doing a show with the character. I hope it works out.

"David Rappaport nailed the casting with Grant (Gustin in 'The Flash') and Melissa (Benoist in 'Supergirl'). Me? Maybe! But I'm sure he has nailed the casting with Batwoman, too. It's going to be fantastic."

When Oliver finally gets out of prison, what are his thoughts on him meeting Batwoman?

"Wait Oliver is getting out of prison?"

Maybe.

"I don't know anything about that. Hopefully, he'll be out of prison to interact with Batwoman. That's a spoiler, right? Well, I'm very excited. I'm also very excited that they are considering doing a series with the character. I think that's amazing," he said.

"Oliver's interaction with Batwoman in the crossover is not the interaction that I'm most interested in. Then again, he has to get out of prison first."

"Arrow" is aired on Colors Infinity in India.

