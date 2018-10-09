Home Entertainment English

Lil Wayne's concert ends midway after reports of shots fired

Lil Wayne performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. (AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Rapper Lil Wayne's concert ended abruptly after somebody in the crowd screamed about shots being fired.

It happened when Wayne was performing at the 2018 A3C Festival in the city of Atlanta, according to TMZ.

The reports of shots being fired triggered panic at the festival with people trying to flee the premises. Several people were said to be trampled during the frenzy.

The festival authorities took to Instagram saying, "We are still collecting information to determine exactly what happened and will provide follow up information as soon as we know more details."

"Please be assured that the law enforcement officers present have confirmed that there were no weapons involved," they added.

Later on, Wayne tweeted, "Hope everyone at A3C is safe!!" with an emoji of hands in prayer.

Wayne is known for songs like 'Lollipop', 'A Milli' and 'Got Money'. 

