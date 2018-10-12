Home Entertainment English

Celebrities criticise Kanye West for meeting Donald Trump

The 'Ye' rapper, in his meeting with Trump, covered everything from mental health to prison reform to Second amendments to North Korea.

Published: 12th October 2018 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kanye West with Donald Trump at the White House. (Photo: Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Celebrities are slamming Kanye West left, right and center for his meeting with United States President Donald Trump.

The 'Ye' rapper, in his meeting with Trump, covered everything from mental health to prison reform to Second amendments to North Korea. Getting a little too emotional and overwhelmed on this big day, West even said that he viewed Trump as a "father figure"

According to a report by Variety, West mentioned that putting on the "Make America Great Again" hat, made him feel like a "Superman" who is ready to help the world.

However, all this did not go well with the Twitterati as many celebrities tweeted their displeasure over the meeting.

Comedian Chelsea Handler, taking a jibe at the West's 'father figure' statement, wrote, "Kanye West says he thinks of Trump as a father. Guess who doesn't think of Kanye as a son?"

The 'Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising' actor Ike Barinholtz tweeted, " It's good to know that while Florida is being pummeled by a storm and the dow is shitting the bed and a US "ally" beheaded a journalist that our president is having the world's stupidest lunch with Kid Rock and Kanye West."

Commenting on a picture where West can be seen hugging the US President, 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actor Chelsea Peretti wrote, "hell on earth"

Actor-Comedian 'Billy Eichner', tweeted, "It may not be good for America, but it's damn good for CBS...Man, who would have expected the ride we're all having right now? ... The money's rolling in and this is fun" - Les Moonves on Trump, 2016"

While people are showing their dislike over the meeting, it seems like West and President Trump had a lot of fun. The budding bromance was tangible as both of them continued to praise each other throughout the meeting. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanye West donald trump Twitter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp