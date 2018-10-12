Home Entertainment English

Selena Gomez seeking treatment after suffering emotional breakdown

The 26-year-old former Disney star was hospitalised twice within the last few weeks, both times for a low white blood cell count, which can be a side effect for kidney transplant patients.

Published: 12th October 2018

Selena Gomez (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Selena Gomez seeking treatment after emotional breakdown in hospital following "tough" few weeks.

According to the People magazine, the 26-year-old former Disney star was hospitalised twice within the last few weeks, both times for a low white blood cell count, which can be a side effect for kidney transplant patients.

"She has had a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point. She realised she needed to seek additional help for her ongoing emotional issues. She's surrounded by close family and has a lot of support. She's doing better now and is seeking treatment on the East Coast," a source said.

Gomez is undergoing dialectical behaviour therapy, a therapy method designed to help try to identify, and then change, negative thinking and behavioural patterns, the source added.

The news comes a few weeks after Gomez announced that she is taking a break from social media.

