WATCH: Witness a whole new world in 'Aladdin' teaser

Published: 12th October 2018 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Mena Massoud. (Photo: YouTube)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The teaser for Disney's live-action remake of 1992 animated hit 'Aladdin' is out and it introduces the audience a whole new world.

The teaser trailer opens with a bird's shadow gently gliding over the desert until Agrabah, the city of mystery and enchantment, appears in the distance. The bird, which turns out to be a parrot, leads toward a deep, ominous voice. "Only one may enter here," roars Cave of Wonders, as a shadowy figure enters.

It ends with the appearance of Mena Massoud as Aladdin who holds a mystical lamp with a trapped genie.

"One whose worth lies far within. A diamond in the rough." It's Aladdin!

The movie also stars Naomi Scott as princess Jasmine, Will Smith as the magical Genie, and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, Numan Acar as Hakim and Navid Negahban as The Sultan

Directed by Guy Ritchie, and co-written by John August and Ritchie, the film will hit the theatres on May 24, 2019.

