Michael Buble to quit music?

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Canadian-Italian singer Michael Buble is done with music-apparently.

During an interview with Daily Mail Weekend magazine, the Grammy Award winner opened up about his decision to "stop" on the recording, confirmed E!Online. In 2016, Buble's 3-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer but has since been doing better.

The "Haven't Met You Yet" singer revealed how he tried to be as positive as possible for Noah. He said that he "never called it the hospital, I called it the fun hotel." At the "fun hotel," Buble would gather a bunch of bed sheets and "build a tent" for his son.

This entire experience transformed Buble's outlook on life and his career. "But my whole life is changed. I don't know if I can even get through this conversation without crying," he said.

The artist is set to release his 10th album in November, but he made it seem as if it would be his last.

He also explained that he wrote his music as a sort of gratitude "to the millions of people all over the world who prayed for us and showed us compassion."

Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato are parents to three children- son Noah Buble, Elias Buble, and daughter Vida Amber Betty Buble.