Ariana Grande breaks up with Pete Davidson?

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up and called off their engagement.

WASHINGTON: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up and called off their engagement.

A source close to the duo told TMZ that Grande and Davidson decided to split since it wasn't the right time for their relationship to take off.

The source further claimed that while they are they still in love with each other, the relationship is not romantic anymore.

The couple, after dating for a while, announced their engagement in May this year. In September, the comedian added another one to his ever-growing collection of tattoos, by copying one of Ariana Grande's.

However, it's no secret that the 'No Tears Left To Cry' singer hasn't been doing good emotionally, ever since her ex-boyfriend rapper Mac Miller passed away on September 7.

The singer has constantly been trying to stay away from the public appearance. She recently pulled out of her scheduled performance at the F--k Cancer Gala at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, the singer skipped the 2018 Emmy awards besides also dropping out of the 'Saturday Night Live' season 44 premiere.

Grande, a little while back, took to her Twitter handle to share with her fans that she was having "a tough month". "Can I pls have one okay day. just one. pls.," she wrote. She later added that she was "so tired."

