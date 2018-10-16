Home Entertainment English

Playing Freddie Mercury was gun-to-head-moment: Rami Malek

Malek told The Guardian that he felt huge pressure upon realising that he would been offered the biggest role of his career so far.

Published: 16th October 2018 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury (Photo | IMDB)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Rami Malek, who is playing the role of late singer Freddie Mercury in the biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody", says it was a "gun-to-the-head" moment when he was offered the role.

Malek told The Guardian that he felt huge pressure upon realising that he would been offered the biggest role of his career so far.

"Kind of the gun-to-the-head moment, what do you do? And I like to think if it's a fight or flight situation, I'm going to fight. The scariest endeavours that I've chosen to take in my life have been the most fulfilling and rewarding. And this has proven to defend that equation."

Malek also discussed whether the film tackles Freddie Mercury's battle with AIDS, after critics feared that the film would "whitewash" the singer's battle with the virus that eventually claimed his life.

He said: "What's the nature of celebrating a life? Definitely not avoiding his death in any way, or what caused his death, which is the AIDS virus.

"But I think if you don't celebrate his life, and his struggles, and how complicated he was, and how transformative he was - and wallow instead in the sadness of what he endured and his ultimate death - then that could be a disservice to the profound, vibrant, radiant nature of such an indelible human being."

Based on the story of the band Queen, the film will have its world premiere at London's Wembley on October 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rami Malek Freddie Mercury Bohemian Rhapsody AIDS Queen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp