Plea in Delhi HC to regulate Netflix, Prime

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An NGO has moved the Delhi High Court with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to regulate the functioning of online media streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime video, alleging that they show “uncertified, sexually explicit and vulgar” content.

The petition, seeking framing of guidelines for the purpose, was listed for hearing on Monday before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice VK Rao, but was not taken up as the judges did not sit. The petition, filed by NGO Justice for Rights Foundation, will now be heard on November 14.

In its plea, the NGO has also named Hotstar, claiming that these plaftforms show content which is “unregulated and uncertified” for public viewing.In its petition filed through advocate Harpreet S Hora, the NGO has said that several shows on these platforms, contain “vulgar, profane, sexually explicit, pornographic, morally unethical and virulent” content...

The plea has sought directions to ministries of Communication, Information and Broadcasting and Law and Justice to frame guidelines to regulate such platforms. It has also sought an order to ministries to direct platforms “to remove legally restricted content with immediate effect”.