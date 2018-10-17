Idris Elba to be part of 'Cats' movie adaptation?

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Idris Elba is in talks to join the movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway musical 'Cats'.

The 'Avengers: Infinity War' star will star alongside Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Ian McKellen, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will be directed by Tom Hooper, who previously helmed a big-screen adaptation of the much-loved musical 'Les Miserables'.

Based on T.S. Eliot's 'Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats', the musical - which follows a tribe of cats known as Jellicles - is the one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history.

Elba might portray Macavity, a master criminal. The 46-year-old is currently filming 'Hobbs & Shaw' with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

The untitled 'Cats' film is expected to release in December 2019.