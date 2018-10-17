Home Entertainment English

Lady Gaga getting married? She thanks 'fiance' during speech

Gaga was sporting a ring on her left hand as she gave an emotional speech in which she touched on sexual assault and mental illness.

Lady Gaga (Photo | Instagram)

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: Lady Gaga apparently is getting married.

The 32-year-old singer and "A Star is Born" actress thanked her "fiance" Christian Carino as she finished speaking Monday night at Elle's 25th annual Women in Hollywood event. A message seeking comment from her publicist was not returned.

People magazine reported the Grammy winner began dating the 49-year-old talent agent in February 2017.

Gaga was engaged to Taylor Kinney before they broke up in 2016.

