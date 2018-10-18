Keira Knightley enjoys getting mistaken for Natalie Portman, Britney Spears and others

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Turns out, people tend to mistake Keira Knightley for everyone from Kate Winslet to Britney Spears.

The 'Colette' actress, who featured on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', opened about how fans have mistaken her for Natalie Portman, Kate Winslet and others. "All the time. I've been chased through an airport as Natalie Portman. Natalie Portman a lot. I've been chased through a park as Kate Winslet. Quite a few people have come over to me to ask me to say hello to Daniel Craig for them because they think I'm Rachel Weisz. Lovely."

And that's not all, the list goes on. One of the names that came as a surprise was Britney Spears. "[It was] in LA, and I was in a shop. I don't know. It was a weird one. I had my picture as Britney Spears."

While something of this sort might come off as offensive for others, it is not the case when it comes to the 'Pride and Prejudice' actor. "I quite enjoy it, though. I'm much more polite, I think, when people think that I'm somebody else," she said.

Keira in Disney's 'The Nutcrackers and the Four Realms'.

The Oscar-nominated actor, whose past credits include 'Pride and Prejudice', 'Anna Karenina', and ' The Imitation Game', will next be seen in Disney's 'The Nutcrackers and the Four Realms' and Gavin Hood's "Official Secrets".