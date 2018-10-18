Home Entertainment English

Keira Knightley enjoys getting mistaken for Natalie Portman, Britney Spears and others

While something of this sort might come off as offensive for others, it is not the case when it comes to the 'Pride and Prejudice' actor.

Published: 18th October 2018 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Turns out, people tend to mistake Keira Knightley for everyone from Kate Winslet to Britney Spears.

The 'Colette' actress, who featured on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', opened about how fans have mistaken her for Natalie Portman, Kate Winslet and others. "All the time. I've been chased through an airport as Natalie Portman. Natalie Portman a lot. I've been chased through a park as Kate Winslet. Quite a few people have come over to me to ask me to say hello to Daniel Craig for them because they think I'm Rachel Weisz. Lovely."

And that's not all, the list goes on. One of the names that came as a surprise was Britney Spears. "[It was] in LA, and I was in a shop. I don't know. It was a weird one. I had my picture as Britney Spears."

While something of this sort might come off as offensive for others, it is not the case when it comes to the 'Pride and Prejudice' actor. "I quite enjoy it, though. I'm much more polite, I think, when people think that I'm somebody else," she said.

Keira in Disney's 'The Nutcrackers and the Four Realms'.

The Oscar-nominated actor, whose past credits include 'Pride and Prejudice', 'Anna Karenina', and ' The Imitation Game', will next be seen in Disney's 'The Nutcrackers and the Four Realms' and Gavin Hood's "Official Secrets".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keira Knightley The Late Late Show with James Corden Kate Winslet Natalie Portman Britney Spears

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp