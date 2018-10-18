Home Entertainment English

Micheal B Jordan to feature in and produce 'The Silver Bear'

"The Silver Bear" chronicles the formative story of a man who becomes the most feared and respected hitman in the criminal underworld.

Michael B Jordan (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Michael B Jordan is set to star in and produce hitman drama "The Silver Bear".

The "Black Panther" star will play the deadly assassin, Columbus in the Lionsgate film, Deadline reported. The film is based on the book series by "Wanted" and "3:10 to Yuma" screenwriter Derek Haas. Frank Baldwin has adapted the script for the big screen.

Jordan, 31, will back the film through his banner, Outlier Society, along with Nickel City Pictures' Vishal Rungta, Mark Fasano, Ankur Rungta.

Haas, Michael Garnett and Tobias Weymar are attached as executive producers.

