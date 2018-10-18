Home Entertainment English

Police told Harvey Weinstein accuser to delete files from her phone

Despite this advice, the woman still provided the phones used to communicate with Weinstein 'without any deletions'.

NEW YORK: Prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein case have recently admitted that one of the accusers was told by police to delete the files from her phone that she did not want the world to see.

Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon said the complainant was told by a detective to "delete anything she did not want anyone to see".

However, Weinstein's lawyer said the development "undermines" the case, reports BBC.

The infamous Hollywood producer faces charges of sex assaults on two women.

Although, Weinstein denies the charges.

"My office had asked Complainant two to produce any and all cell phones that she might have used during the time she interacted with the defendant," Illuzzi-Orbon wrote in a letter to Weinstein's lawyer, Ben Brafman.

She adds, however, that the woman said she was then advised to remove files 'before providing the phones to our office'.

Despite this advice, the woman still provided the phones used to communicate with Weinstein 'without any deletions', Ms Illuzzi-Orbon said.

Mr Brafman later released a statement in response to the letter, "further undermines the integrity of an already deeply flawed indictment of the Hollywood producer".

He earlier requested that the entire case be dismissed.

Last week a charge against Weinstein by actress Lucia Evans was dismissed by a judge in New York after she was said to have given a differing account of events.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 70 women.

The accusations against him helped awaken the #MeToo movement, which has seen hundreds of women accusing high-profile men in business, government and entertainment of sexual abuse and harassment.

Weinstein has agreed to wear a GPS tracker and to surrender his passport.

He also faces additional investigations in Los Angeles and London, and by the US federal government.

The 66-year-old, who has been on $1m (£750,000) bail since his arrest in May, denies having non-consensual sex, his lawyers have previously said.

