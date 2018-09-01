Home Entertainment English

National Geographic moves forward with 'Story of God' season 3 after Morgan Freeman investigation

The future of the popular series came into question in May in the wake of a report in which eight women came forward to accuse the Oscar-winning actor of inappropriate behaviour.

Actor Morgan Freeman. (Photo | Associated Press)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Nat Geo will be moving forward with a third season of "The Story of God" after an investigation "revealed no incidents of concern" regarding sexual misconduct allegations against host Morgan Freeman.

"When we learned of recent allegations surrounding Mr Freeman completely unrelated to our work with him, as a precaution we paused production on our new season in order to complete a thorough investigation led by our parent company Fox, executed through an independent investigator.

"The results of this investigation revealed no incidents of concern during any of our work with Mr Freeman.

We have now made the decision to move forward with the production of season three of 'The Story of God'.

This series has expanded our understanding of religion and culture around the world and has touched many of our fans, and along with Morgan and the team at Revelations Entertainment, we look forward to resuming pre-production this September.

As a company, we take all issues of harassment very seriously and we're confidently assured by the results of the investigation," the network said in a statement.

The new season will premiere globally on National Geographic Channels in 2019.

In the first two seasons, Freeman travelled to Jerusalem's Wailing Wall, India''s Bodhi Tree, Mayan temples in Guatemala, the pyramids of Egypt, New Mexico to observe ancient Navajo rituals and the banks of the Ganges River.

As part of the series' season three renewal, National Geographic also signed an exclusive first-look partnership deal with Freeman's Revelations Entertainment to expand the series franchise by developing more non-fiction content.

