Mel B's ex-male nanny reveals singer's drinking habits

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Russell Updegraf, ex- male nanny of Melanie Janine Brown aka Mel B, has revealed shocking details about singer-actress' drinking habits saying she couldn't take care of her children on her own because she got blackout drunk nearly every day.

Updegraff, who took care of 11-year-old Angel, and six-year-old Madison, for several months, said in a custody hearing that the singer started drinking beer around 10 am, and later moving on to wine and liquor, reports pagesix.com.

"Mel will become mean and belligerent, or she will be completely off the rails in terms of her behaviour. She slurs her words and speaks incoherently about random topics and subjects, and jumps from one story to the next, unable to finish one conversation or one task, jumping from one thing to the next," said Updegraff.

Updegraff also claimed that Mel regularly asked him to get cocaine for her, and said that she "brings strange men home."

He described one alleged incident in which he claimed one of them told him "that he was taking Madison to the bathroom to 'shower her off' after they had been in the pool together."

It is also said that Mel will enter a UK-based therapy centre next month to battle alcohol and sex addictions.