Home Entertainment English

Mel B's ex-male nanny reveals singer's drinking habits

Updegraff, who took care of 11-year-old Angel, and six-year-old Madison, for several months said in a custody hearing that the singer started drinking beer around 10 am, and later moving on to wine.

Published: 02nd September 2018 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Former Spice Girl Mel B. (Photo | Associated Press)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Russell Updegraf, ex- male nanny of Melanie Janine Brown aka Mel B, has revealed shocking details about singer-actress' drinking habits saying she couldn't take care of her children on her own because she got blackout drunk nearly every day.

Updegraff, who took care of 11-year-old Angel, and six-year-old Madison, for several months, said in a custody hearing that the singer started drinking beer around 10 am, and later moving on to wine and liquor, reports pagesix.com.

"Mel will become mean and belligerent, or she will be completely off the rails in terms of her behaviour. She slurs her words and speaks incoherently about random topics and subjects, and jumps from one story to the next, unable to finish one conversation or one task, jumping from one thing to the next," said Updegraff.

Updegraff also claimed that Mel regularly asked him to get cocaine for her, and said that she "brings strange men home."

He described one alleged incident in which he claimed one of them told him "that he was taking Madison to the bathroom to 'shower her off' after they had been in the pool together."

It is also said that Mel will enter a UK-based therapy centre next month to battle alcohol and sex addictions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mel B drinking Singer addiction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to