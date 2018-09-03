Home Entertainment English

Kevin Spacey has the ability to reform: Robin Wright

Published: 03rd September 2018 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright in 'House of Cards' (Photo | IMDB)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Kevin Spacey's former co-star Robin Wright says the actor should be given the chance to ''reform'', following his sexual assault scandal.

The 58-year-old actor is facing several accusations that he sexually assaulted men including actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed the star made unwanted advances on him when he was just 14-years-old.

Spacey addressed the allegations and came out as gay.

The allegations caused the star to be removed from Netflix drama "House of Cards", which also stars Wright.

"I don't know how to comment on that, I really don't. I believe every human being has the ability to reform. Has the ability to reform. In that sense, second chances, or whatever you are going to call it absolutely, I believe in that. It's called growth," Wright told Net-A-Porter.

The 52-year-old actor, who will be leading the final and last season of "House of Cards", said she does feel sorry for Spacey.

"I feel sorry for anybody whose life is in the public arena. It's a nightmare, can you imagine? We do a job, we share (a performance) with viewers. Why does our private life have to be public? I hate that part of this industry. I'm talking about media. The exposure. It's an awful feeling," she said.

Wright, however, said she has not been in touch with Spacey since his exit from the series.

"He'll reach out when he's ready, I'm sure. I think that's the way it should go," she said.

TAGS
Kevin Spacey Robin Wright House of Cards Hollywood

