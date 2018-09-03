Home Entertainment English

'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' rules global box office

Over the weekend, the film earned 77.3 million USD at the Chinese box office, thereby taking its global total to a whopping 649 million USD.

Published: 03rd September 2018 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

'Mission: Impossible— Fallout001

A still from 'Mission: Impossible— Fallout

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C: Hollywood star Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' captured the no.1 spot at the international box office.

Over the weekend, the film earned 77.3 million USD at the Chinese box office, thereby taking its global total to a whopping 649 million USD. The flick also earned a total of 89.1 million USD from 65 international markets, in the weekend, which was also a contributing factor to this massive earning.

In Italy, the Tom Cruise starrer earned 2.7 million USD, while in Greece, it raked in 397,000 USD. The film also a earned a decent 1.3 million USD from France and Japan respectively.

In comparison to Cruise's film, 'Crazy Rich Asians' earned a decent 10.4 million USD from 24 international markets. The film which was recently launched in Australia raked in 5.4 million USD over the weekend.

Currently, its global earnings stand at 19.9 million USD, despite managing to cross the 100 million dollar mark in the North American continent. Apart from Australia, earnings from Singapore looked promising, as the film earned 1.1 million USD.

The US-China co-production 'The Meg' starring Jason Statham has earned 17.7 million USD from 66 overseas markets over the weekend, which eventually took its global earnings to 462.8 million USD, which is almost at par with 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'.

The shark thriller generated 2.5 million USD in France, 1.5 million USD in China, and pocketed a sweet 1.3 million USD from Mexico.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tom Cruise Mission: Impossible Hollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inset addresses the public at Pragati Nivedana Sabha in Kongara Kalan. (Photo | PTI)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival