'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' rules global box office

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C: Hollywood star Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' captured the no.1 spot at the international box office.

Over the weekend, the film earned 77.3 million USD at the Chinese box office, thereby taking its global total to a whopping 649 million USD. The flick also earned a total of 89.1 million USD from 65 international markets, in the weekend, which was also a contributing factor to this massive earning.

In Italy, the Tom Cruise starrer earned 2.7 million USD, while in Greece, it raked in 397,000 USD. The film also a earned a decent 1.3 million USD from France and Japan respectively.

In comparison to Cruise's film, 'Crazy Rich Asians' earned a decent 10.4 million USD from 24 international markets. The film which was recently launched in Australia raked in 5.4 million USD over the weekend.

Currently, its global earnings stand at 19.9 million USD, despite managing to cross the 100 million dollar mark in the North American continent. Apart from Australia, earnings from Singapore looked promising, as the film earned 1.1 million USD.

The US-China co-production 'The Meg' starring Jason Statham has earned 17.7 million USD from 66 overseas markets over the weekend, which eventually took its global earnings to 462.8 million USD, which is almost at par with 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'.

The shark thriller generated 2.5 million USD in France, 1.5 million USD in China, and pocketed a sweet 1.3 million USD from Mexico.