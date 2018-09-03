Home Entertainment English

Paul McCartney talks of seeing God during psychedelic trip

The Beatles' music was heavily influenced by psychedelic drugs in the band's final years.

Published: 03rd September 2018 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

In this Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 file photo, singer/songwriter Paul McCartney performs on stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. | Associated Press

By Associated Press

LONDON: Former Beatle Paul McCartney has told a British newspaper he believes he once saw God during a psychedelic trip.

The 76-year-old star told The Sunday Times he was "humbled" by the experience.

He said that "it was huge. A massive wall that I couldn't see the top of, and I was at the bottom. And anybody else would say it's just the drug, the hallucination, but we felt we had seen a higher thing."

McCartney also spoke of allowing himself to believe that his lost loved ones, including his late wife Linda, are "looking down" on him.

The singer is promoting a new album and a tour. He remains one of music's most popular concert acts.

TAGS
Paul McCartney The Beatles

