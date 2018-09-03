Robbie Williams' daughter 'destined' for show business

By PTI

LONDON: Singer Robbie Williams says his daughter is ''destined'' for a showbiz career because she already loves being on stage.

The 44-year-old singer, who has five-year-old daughter Teddy and three-year-old son Charlton with his wife Ayda Field, said that while he is trying his best to keep his family away from the spotlight, Teddy is already in love with it, reported Contactmusic.

''Teddy, our daughter, we're trying to keep her away from show business, but I think it's a useless thing we're trying to do.

"She actually cries when I go on stage because she can't. She's already destined for a life in show business. But we shall see, who knows?'' Williams said.